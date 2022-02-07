Berkshire Community College will present its annual Undergraduate Scholars Conference at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public.

The conference features student presentations on original scholarly works that go above and beyond classroom assignments. Students participating in the event, who completed an application with a brief abstract of their project, may choose to show their work in a traditional electronic slide format or a poster presentation.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/mumsx2vd.

