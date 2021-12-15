Berkshire Community College and the BCC Alumni Association Board, together with the family of the late Daniel Dillon, have created the Daniel Dillon ’62 Heart of Service Alumni Award.
The annual award is designed to honor a BCC alumnus, former student or current student who has shown dedication to and made an impact on the community through service to others.
The recipient will have demonstrated volunteer and professional engagement as a means of making Berkshire County a more equitable and inclusive place for all.
Dillon, a 1962 graduate of BCC, was affectionately known as a gentle giant — and a man who cared deeply for his community.
He served three terms on the Pittsfield City Council, as president of Berkshire United Way, master of ceremonies for the local United Cerebral Palsy telethon, and as vice president of both the Irish American Committee and the Irish Sister City Committee. He also served on the Pittsfield Human Services Commission and the Success By 6 steering committee.
Following his retirement from BUW, Dillon joined Greylock Federal Credit Union as relationship director and became instrumental in reviving the BCC Alumni Association. At the time of his death in January 2021, he served on the board of the BCC Foundation and on the development committee.
Nominations for the award will be open Dec. 20 through Feb. 1. To submit a nomination, visit berkshirecc.edu/dan-dillon.