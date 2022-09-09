Internationally renowned artist Benigna Chilla’s solo art exhibition, "From West to East to West," is on view in the Koussevitzsky Gallery at Berkshire Community College through Friday, Oct. 28. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Specializing in the intersections between math, design and architecture, Chilla creates multi-layered paintings and wall hangings with vibrant colors and rich, varied textures.
This exhibition features the artist’s recent series of large paintings, created after a 2011 stay in Bhutan and her retirement from BCC as a professor of visual arts.