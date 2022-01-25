Berkshire Community College presents "Runway," an exhibition of original paintings by local artist Grier Horner, on view in Koussevitzky Gallery through Monday, Feb. 28.
The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.
Horner was employed by The Berkshire Eagle for 32 years, first as the City Hall reporter and then as the associate editor, earning a Pulitzer Prize nomination for a series of stories on child abuse. He retired in 1997 and took up painting and photography, honing his skills by taking classes at BCC.
The artist’s many solo shows include “Dresden Firebombing,” the 2009 exhibit that opened BCC’s former downtown art gallery. His last exhibit, “You Only Live Twice,” was on view at Installation Space in North Adams in 2020. The show was a collaboration with his granddaughter, Riley Nichols, then a senior at Hamilton College.
For more information on the artist, visit grierhorner.com.