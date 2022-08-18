Berkshire Community College is hosting a free fall semester registration day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27. The fall semester begins Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Prospective students can walk in without an appointment and be instantly accepted to the College after applying. Academic advisors and financial aid counselors will be available to help guide students through the application and financial aid process.
For those wishing to participate online, the One Stop virtual window will be open for questions and answers at berkshirecc.edu/financialaid.
In-person participants should enter through the Welcome Center in the Susan B. Anthony building, the former cafeteria.
To register for the event, whether in-person or virtually, visit berkshirecc.edu/saturday.