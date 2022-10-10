The Berkshire Community College Disability Resource Center will hold a free webinar, “There Is No Justice without Disability,” with guest speaker Rebecca Cokley, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, via Zoom.

Cokley, a nationally renowned disability rights activist, will discuss disability justice, the connections between oppressions, how ableism compounds all forms of inequality, and key steps any organization can take to become more inclusive and accessible.

Advance registration is required at berkshirecc.edu/justice-disability.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.