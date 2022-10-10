The Berkshire Community College Disability Resource Center will hold a free webinar, “There Is No Justice without Disability,” with guest speaker Rebecca Cokley, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, via Zoom.
Cokley, a nationally renowned disability rights activist, will discuss disability justice, the connections between oppressions, how ableism compounds all forms of inequality, and key steps any organization can take to become more inclusive and accessible.
Advance registration is required at berkshirecc.edu/justice-disability.