PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College honored recent graduate Martha Escobar, winner of the 2022 "29 Who Shine" award, on Tuesday, June 21. Assistant Professor of Psychology Melody Fisher, Escobar’s faculty mentor, provided brief remarks.
Presented by the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education since 2011, the award program honors outstanding students representing each of the state's 29 public higher education campuses. Winners demonstrate an ability to contribute to the civic and economic wellbeing of the Commonwealth.
Escobar, who graduated June 3 with an associate degree in psychology, was nominated for the award by Fisher and Wayne Klug, professor of psychology.
She immigrated to the United States in 1999 from Bogota, Colombia. She enrolled in BCC’s free Adult English to Speakers of Other Languages program, designed to prepare non-traditional students for college.
Escobar works at the Elizabeth Freeman Center as a bilingual counselor for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, guiding victims through a 12-week program designed to educate and empower survivors.
She plans to eventually continue her studies and earn a master’s degree in psychology, all while continually helping others at her job and through community service.
Furthering her efforts with the Berkshire immigrant community, Escobar hosts "Mundo Latino," a weekly radio show airing on WTBR 89.7 FM, Pittsfield Community Radio. Joined by her daughter Deisy, they share local news and community information, accompanied by music.
Escobar lives in Great Barrington with her husband and daughter.