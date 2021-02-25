Berkshire Community College is offering a virtual information session on its Massage Therapy program at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
In addition to learning about the program, the information session will provide an opportunity to learn more about the admissions process, financial aid process/due dates, immunization/medical requirements, CORI/SORI clearance, and the part-time evening/Saturday program pathway.
For more information or to register for the information session, contact Judy Gawron at jgawron@berkshirecc.edu, call 413-236-4604 or visit berkshirecc.edu.