Berkshire Community College is offering a virtual information session on its Massage Therapy program at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.

In addition to learning about the program, the information session will provide an opportunity to learn more about the admissions process, financial aid process/due dates, immunization/medical requirements, CORI/SORI clearance, and the part-time evening/Saturday program pathway.

For more information or to register for the information session, contact Judy Gawron at jgawron@berkshirecc.edu, call 413-236-4604 or visit berkshirecc.edu.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.