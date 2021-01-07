Berkshire Community College is launching a new Mechatronics program, with enrollments expected to begin this year. A virtual information session will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. 

Mechatronics is defined as a multidisciplinary field which combines electronics and mechanical engineering technologies. 

Mechatronics technicians assist in the design of automated/robotic equipment; develop products and build prototypes; assist engineering staff with the design and development of projects ranging from ATMs to large manufacturing plants; manage electrical and mechanical systems; and test, repair or install new equipment.

BCC's program is tailored for students with hands-on learning interests, and not the abstract theoretical differential calculus-based concepts of more traditional engineering programs.

For more information, or to attend the upcoming virtual information session, visit berkshirecc.edu/news-events/2020/mechatronics.php, or contact Jose Colmenares at jcolmenares@berkshirecc.edu.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.