Berkshire Community College is launching a new Mechatronics program, with enrollments expected to begin this year. A virtual information session will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Mechatronics is defined as a multidisciplinary field which combines electronics and mechanical engineering technologies.
Mechatronics technicians assist in the design of automated/robotic equipment; develop products and build prototypes; assist engineering staff with the design and development of projects ranging from ATMs to large manufacturing plants; manage electrical and mechanical systems; and test, repair or install new equipment.
BCC's program is tailored for students with hands-on learning interests, and not the abstract theoretical differential calculus-based concepts of more traditional engineering programs.
For more information, or to attend the upcoming virtual information session, visit berkshirecc.edu/news-events/2020/mechatronics.php, or contact Jose Colmenares at jcolmenares@berkshirecc.edu.