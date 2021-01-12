Berkshire Community College's annual Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service event will take place via Zoom on Monday, Jan. 18. The event is co-sponsored by the Berkshire Branch of the NAACP.
The event begins at 9 a.m. with a keynote speech by Chris Himes, author and educator working with Miss Hall's School. Afterward, participants will have an opportunity to connect and share with fellow community members through Zoom breakout rooms.
Service projects include crafting Valentine's Day cards and notes of appreciation for residents of Berkshire Healthcare Systems nursing homes; writing letters of gratitude to deployed soldiers; or donating new face masks, new men's and women's underwear, small hand sanitizer, disposable menstrual products, individual snacks, and K-cups (coffee) for the reopened homeless shelter.
Cards, letters and donations may be dropped off from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at the West Paterson gymnasium doors at the BCC Paterson Field House, 1350 West St. People heading to campus must fill out the Campus Request Form at berkshirecc.edu/campusaccess for contact tracing.
To make a monetary donation to the shelter, visit servicenet.org/donate/ and select "Other" from the field "where would you like this gift directed" and in the field "If other, please add your designation," specify Berkshire County Services.
BCC students are eligible for Forum credit.
For information or to register, visit berkshirecc.edu/news-events/mlkday.php or contact Toni Buckley or Shela Levante at foundation@berkshirecc.edu or 413-236-3075.