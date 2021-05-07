Berkshire Community College will hold a virtual open house session for Criminal Justice and Human Services programs at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. Current and prospective students can register for the Zoom session by visiting berkshirecc.edu/openhouse and scrolling down to the “Program Info Sessions” section.
The program will begin with opening remarks from Laurie Gordy, dean of the Humanities and Behavioral & Social Sciences Division. Advisors and faculty from both programs will present program overviews discussing courses, program requirements and workload, and transfer and career opportunities.
Attendees will enter “breakout sessions” for their respective programs of interest and will have the opportunity to meet professors and instructors.
The Admissions Department will present an overview of the admissions process, followed by a brief presentation from the Financial Aid office. A Q&A session will conclude the program.
For more information, contact the Admissions Office at 413-236-1636.