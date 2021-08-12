Berkshire Community College announces the creation of an Early College program offering free college courses to Massachusetts high school juniors and seniors.
Students with a high school grade point average of 2.7 or higher (or who pass BCC’s Accuplacer exam) may take up to 15 credits this fall, academic schedules permitting. Tuition and fees will be waived.
Three options are offered within the program: Bridge to College, available to high school seniors only and offers waived tuition and fees for one course per year; Concurrent, for students enrolled in a high school course approved for BCC college credit; and Dual Enrollment, in which high school students enroll in a BCC college course and normal tuition and fees are waived.
Applications are accepted on a rolling basis until Sept. 7. For more information, including helpful webinars, resources and how to apply, visit berkshirecc.edu/early-college.