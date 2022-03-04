Berkshire Community College’s Multicultural Affairs, Diversity and Engagement Center will offer a series of six one-hour workshops in March via Zoom.
The MADE Center provides academic and social support services for all students, but with a special focus on supporting traditionally underserved populations.
The workshops include "Community Conversation: Where am I in Diversity?" at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9; Women's History Month Alumnae Panel at noon Tuesday, March 22; and "Be Active and Well: Healthy Habits for College Students" at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
Also, "Learning about Learning: Tackling the Impact of Trauma" at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23; "Battle of the Sexes" film talk at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24; and Trans Day of Visibility on Thursday, March 31, time to be announced.
For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com/5n79fyk3. Students receive forum credit for attending the workshops.