Helen Moon, a 2013 graduate of Berkshire Community College, has been named the first recipient of the Daniel Dillon ’62 Heart of Service Alumni Award.
The award was created in remembrance of Dillon, a 1962 BCC graduate who was a pillar of community service. He died in January 2021 after a battle with COVID-19.
BCC and the BCC Alumni Association board, together with Dillon’s family, created the annual award to honor a BCC alum who shows dedication to and makes an impact on the community through service to others. The recipient must demonstrate volunteer and professional engagement as a means of making Berkshire County a more equitable and inclusive place for all.
Moon, 39, recently served as a Pittsfield city councilor — the first immigrant and Asian American councilor elected in the city. She is critical care nurse at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington and the development and communications coordinator at the Elizabeth Freeman Center. She earned her associate degree in nursing from BCC and a bachelor’s degree from Elms College.
Moon spends 40-50 hours per month volunteering and serving on several boards of nonprofit organizations including Berkshire Immigrant Center, Progressive Massachusetts, the local chapter of the NAACP, Berkshire Brigades, and the Democratic State Committee.
Moon was nominated by Kelan O’Brien, alumni fund development officer for communications and student engagement at Williams College and former chairman of Berkshire Pride.