The deadline to apply to Berkshire Community College's Associate Degree in Nursing program for the fall 2022 semester is Tuesday, Feb. 1. Admissions into the nursing program are based on space availability and follow a competitive process.
The BCC nursing program, which is approved by the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, is a sequence of lectures, skills training, laboratory, and clinical courses.
Graduates are eligible to take the licensing examination to become registered nurses.
For more information, call 413-236-1636 or visit berkshirecc.edu/nursing to schedule a 30-minute informational session with the Admissions team.