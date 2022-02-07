The deadline to apply to Berkshire Community College's Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program for the fall 2022 semester has been extended to Friday, April 1.
Admissions into the nursing program are based on space availability and follow a competitive process.
BCC's nursing program is approved by the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. Graduates are eligible to take the licensing examination to become registered nurses.
For more information, call 413-236-1636 or visit berkshirecc.edu/nursing to schedule a 30-minute informational session with the coordinator of BCC's Multicultural Center.