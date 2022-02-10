Berkshire Community College will offer virtual information sessions this month for students interested or enrolled in the Fall 2022 Associate Degree in Nursing program, Practical Nursing Certificate program and the Licensed Practical Nurse to ADN program. The one-hour sessions are held via Zoom.
Practical Nurse info sessions will be held at noon Monday, Feb. 14; 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, and Wednesday, Feb. 23; and 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
ADN info sessions will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, and Tuesday, Feb. 22; and 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, and Wednesday, Feb. 23.
LPN to ADN info sessions will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, and Tuesday, Feb. 22; and 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, and Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Completing an information session is mandatory for all nursing students. To register for an info session and view a list of Zoom links, visit berkshirecc.edu/nursing-info.
The deadline for application to the fall 2022 ADN program is Friday, April 1.