Berkshire Community College announces the creation of Introduction to Liberal Arts, a first-semester course available this fall for all students declaring liberal arts majors without concentrations.
With a focus on career and educational planning, the course engages students in thinking critically about their academic and/or career plans. Faculty involved in developing course content represent a range of liberal arts disciplines, including communications, biology, music, psychology, English, and math.
The introductory class may help guide "undecided" students into various concentrations earlier. In turn, students will be able to take more specialized courses within their selected concentration.
The Introduction to Liberal Arts course culminates in the creation of an online portfolio, which students can build on as they progress in their careers or continue their education.