Berkshire Community College will present two sessions of “Made of Success: Orientation and Goal Setting Workshop” at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, and Wednesday, Feb. 16, via Zoom.
The 90-minute sessions are free and open to the public. Students attending either session will receive forum credit.
The instructors are Alexa Icenia, academic counselor, MADE (Multicultural Affairs, Diversity, and Engagement) Center, and Rolaine James, disability resources academic success coach.
Participants will learn how to critically think about values, prioritize time, manage expectations, promote wellness, set boundaries, and plan fun activities and goals centered around the work-life-academia balance.
To register for either session, visit tinyurl.com/37njhwp2 and scroll to Upcoming Workshops.