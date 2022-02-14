To help current or prospective students at Berkshire Community College learn about aid options such as FAFSA, scholarships and work-study programs, BCC’s Student Financial Services will host four free information sessions about how to navigate paying for college.
The 30-minute sessions, conducted online via Zoom, will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17; 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8; 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 30; and 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 11.
To register for a session, visit tinyurl.com/52vmzxbf and click “Register for a Paying for College Info Session.”
For more information, or to schedule a private meeting, email finaid@berkshirecc.edu or call 413-236-1644.