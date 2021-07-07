Berkshire Community College offers General Educational Development and High School Equivalency Test exams, allowing students to earn a Massachusetts High School Equivalency diploma.
The GED and HiSET exams are given several days each month at BCC. Students can register for the exams at ged.com and hiset.ets.org. Links to the programs can be found BCC's Testing Center page at tinyurl.com/ysnp3cdu.
The BCC Testing Center also offers College Level Examination Program tests, allowing students to earn college credits by passing a nationally standardized exam.
A CLEP test measures how much a student knows about certain academic subjects without necessarily having attended college. The BCC Testing Center offers CLEP exams two to three days per month to both current BCC students and test-takers from the wider community.
For more information on how to schedule an exam, call 413-236-1656 or email at testing@berkshirecc.edu.