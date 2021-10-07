Looking to improve your conversational Spanish or get acquainted with sign language? Berkshire Community College currently offers 12 language courses plus a sign language series as part of its non-credit career training courses and workshops.
The flexible web-based instruction is available via the ed2go online platform.
Designed for both workforce development and continuing education, the programs are user-friendly, short-term courses. Some courses also offer self-paced options, allowing students to start and finish at their own pace. All courses and programs earn an achievement certificate issued by BCC.
Students may choose from four Wednesday start dates: Oct. 13; Nov. 17; Dec. 17; and Jan. 12.
For a full list of courses and to register, visit ed2go.com/ebcc.