Berkshire Community College will hold a virtual open house from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, followed by an optional financial aid session at 11:30 a.m.
Participants will learn how to apply, register and choose classes; hear from faculty and staff; and learn how BCC classes transfer to hundreds of schools or prepare students for an immediate career.
All participants will receive a free gift card to local lunch spots, a discount at the BCC Bookstore, and a chance to win BCC swag.
Attendees of the financial aid session will learn the basics of how to file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. In addition, participants can speak with an academic advisor about the Spring 2022 course schedule.
Shorter, 30-minute virtual information sessions are available with an admissions counselor. The next sessions will be offered at noon Friday, Oct. 22; 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3; noon Thursday, Nov. 18; 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4; and 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
To register for the open house or an information session, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse. For more information, email admissions@berkshirecc.edu or call 413-236–1630.