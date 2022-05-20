There's a good reason for the unusually high lawns at Berkshire Community College. Now taking part in an initiative called “No Mow May,” BCC has directed its facilities staff to refrain from mowing campus lawns until after June 1.
The “No Mow May” movement, which originated in the United Kingdom in 2019, now includes dozens of participant cities in the United States. By leaving normally clean-cut lawns untouched, the initiative aims to help bees and other pollinators thrive as they emerge in the spring.
Mowing lawns less frequently allows flowering plants to bloom, providing pollinators with the nectar and pollen they rely on to feed themselves and their offspring. Longer grass can also provide shelter to a variety of invertebrates.
The more varied structure created by longer grass helps protect ground beetles, as well as some species of butterflies that use grasses as host plants.