PITTSFIELD — Twenty-four graduates of the Practical Nurse certificate program at Berkshire Community College were recognized June 24 in the college’s Robert Boland Theatre in the Koussevitzky Arts Center, with the audience viewing live in person and via Pittsfield Community Television.
Elizabeth Kirby, RN, Berkshire Health Systems director of education services, addressed the students.
The time-honored nursing school tradition dating back before the turn of the 20th century marks the passage of student nurse role to practice role. Graduates of the 10-month program are eligible to sit for the Licensed Practical Nurse exam.
Pins and certificates were presented to the following graduates, listed by hometown:
Adams: Emily Knickerbocker
Canaan, N.Y.: Angelica Sanchez
Great Barrington: George Fiadjoe
Lee: Lisa Curley
Lenox: Molly McKenna
Methuen: Caroline Maina
Pittsfield: Herika Carvalho-Galusha, Rhianna Graham, Danielle Harriott, Samantha Hillard, Samantha Ireland, Allison Klink, Anita Kusi, Heather Marsh, Katherine Morton, Kelvin Mwai, Briannah Nichlen, Marguerite Ouimette, Amy Slattery, Samantha Stockley, Natalie Weeks, Gislain Yanga-Njike
Springfield: Xiomara Serrano-Guzman
Williamstown: Maryblessing Nnodim
Awards were also presented.
Clinical Excellence Award: Xiomara Serrano-Guzman
Academic Excellence Award: Maryblessing Nnodim
Professionalism Award: Katherine Morton
Spirit of Nursing Award: Amy Slattery