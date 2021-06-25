PITTSFIELD — Twenty-four graduates of the Practical Nurse certificate program at Berkshire Community College were recognized June 24 in the college’s Robert Boland Theatre in the Koussevitzky Arts Center, with the audience viewing live in person and via Pittsfield Community Television.

Elizabeth Kirby, RN, Berkshire Health Systems director of education services, addressed the students.

The time-honored nursing school tradition dating back before the turn of the 20th century marks the passage of student nurse role to practice role. Graduates of the 10-month program are eligible to sit for the Licensed Practical Nurse exam.

Pins and certificates were presented to the following graduates, listed by hometown:

Adams: Emily Knickerbocker

Canaan, N.Y.: Angelica Sanchez

Great Barrington: George Fiadjoe

Lee: Lisa Curley

Lenox: Molly McKenna

Methuen: Caroline Maina

Pittsfield: Herika Carvalho-Galusha, Rhianna Graham, Danielle Harriott, Samantha Hillard, Samantha Ireland, Allison Klink, Anita Kusi, Heather Marsh, Katherine Morton, Kelvin Mwai, Briannah Nichlen, Marguerite Ouimette, Amy Slattery, Samantha Stockley, Natalie Weeks, Gislain Yanga-Njike

Springfield: Xiomara Serrano-Guzman

Williamstown: Maryblessing Nnodim

Awards were also presented.

Clinical Excellence Award: Xiomara Serrano-Guzman

Academic Excellence Award: Maryblessing Nnodim

Professionalism Award: Katherine Morton

Spirit of Nursing Award: Amy Slattery

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.