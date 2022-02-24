Berkshire Community College will hold a virtual open house from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, followed by an optional financial aid workshop at 11:30 a.m.
Participants will learn how to apply, register and choose classes, hear from faculty and staff, learn how BCC classes transfer to hundreds of schools or prepare students for an immediate career.
All participants will receive a free gift card to local lunch spots, a discount at the BCC Bookstore, and a chance to win BCC swag. To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse.
Attendees of the financial aid session will learn the basics of how to file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. In addition, participants can speak with an academic advisor about the Spring 2022 course schedule.
Shorter, 30-minute virtual information sessions are also available at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, and noon Thursday, March 17. Register at berkshirecc.edu/openhouse.
For more information, email admissions@berkshirecc.edu or call 413-236–1630.