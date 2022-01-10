Berkshire Community College will hold a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, via Zoom.
The event will begin with a keynote speech by Olivia Nda. A graduate of Pittsfield High School and a senior at Howard University, Nda is active in social justice issues in both Washington, D.C., and in the Berkshires. The event is cosponsored by the NAACP Berkshire County Branch.
This year’s salute to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., in accordance with the wishes of the King family, is focused on voting rights. After the keynote speech, virtual sessions will be held in Zoom breakout rooms, allowing participants to connect and share ideas with fellow community members.
To register for the event, visit berkshirecc.edu/mlkday.