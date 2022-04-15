The Berkshire Community College Players will perform “Rabbit Hole” at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 2 p.m. Sundays, April 22 through May 1, in the Robert Boland Theatre on the main campus. Seating will be on stage and is limited.
Written by American playwright David Lindsey-Abaire, “Rabbit Hole” won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 2007.
General admission tickets are $15, $10 for BCC employees, students and senior citizens. Visit berkshirecc.edu/bccplayers to purchase tickets online.
For more information, email Alzie Mercado at amercado@berkshirecc.edu.