Berkshire Community College Professor of Life Sciences Fayette Reynolds has won second place in the Massachusetts Open Educational Resources Advisory Council’s inaugural OER Olympic Awards.
Reynolds created BCC's Bioscience Image Library, which offers students and the general public free access to nearly 1,200 microscopic images of plants, animals, bacteria, fungi, and more. The images are particularly useful for students studying biology, botany, zoology, histology, and microbiology.
Winners of the OER Olympic Awards were selected by a subcommittee of the OER Advisory Council, which evaluated more than 25 nominations of outstanding faculty and staff members from public institutions across the Commonwealth. Reynolds’s prize includes a $750 honorarium. Awards will be presented by the OER Advisory Council in May.
Open educational resources are free of copyright and fees, allowing anyone with access to a computer the ability to download and share them. Each winner of an OER Olympic Award was judged to have gone above and beyond the call to create, adapt or adopt OER for academic use institutionally, regionally, nationally, or internationally.
When Reynolds realized she couldn’t find copyright-free images to accompany the manuals she was creating — and recognized the larger need for free teaching and learning resources across all disciplines — she began the process of photographing microscopic details of various specimens using BCC’s microbiology camera and writing annotated descriptions of each image. The project continues, with microscopic images of complex tissues and organs in humans about half complete.
The OER bioscience database gets up to 10,000 hits per day with total views close to three million.