The 53rd pinning ceremony of Berkshire Community College’s associate degree in nursing program was celebrated May 24 in the College’s Robert Boland Theatre in the Koussevitzky Arts Center.

Susan Gazzillo, administrative director for Cancer and Infusion Services, Berkshire Health Systems, addressed the students.

The pinning ceremony is a time-honored nursing school tradition, dating back before the turn of the 20th century. The ceremony marks the passage of student nurse role to practice role.

The ceremony, sponsored by BCC’s Student Nurse Organization, honored the following graduates:

Becket: Bridget McCarty

Canaan, Conn: Kaitlynn Huften

Cheshire: Amber Lesure

Dalton: Samantha Miller, Theresa Quagliano, Deborah Stokes

Florida: Katelyn Furlon, Erynn Gleason

Great Barrington: George Fiadjoe

Housatonic: Heather Corcoran

Lee: Cassidy Crawford

North Adams: Caleb Appleton, Kathy Languirand, Bethani Rodriguez, Ronald Sage, Whitney Stengl, Jacqueline Tessier, Craig Williams

Otis: Brittany Kergaravat

Peru: Cassidy Brewer, Kristin Burke

Pittsfield: Barbara Addy-Ocran, Irma Brouillard, Lindsay Curry, Allina DiNicola, Alyssa Dunham, Stacey Ellery, Hannah Gold, Sarah Goodrich, Rhianna Graham, Brittany Isabelle, Meagan Jones, Diana Leibinger, Mikki Lennon, Heather Marsh, Katherine Morton, Genavieve Quetti, Nataliia Riva, Ernestina Sackey, Meagan Sheridan, Kelsey Stimpson, Amanda Wass, Melissa Williams, Jessica Zerbato

Sandisfield: Emily Deming

Southfield: Kylie Ruane

Springfield: Shameka Hackman, Xiomara Serrano-Guzman

Stephentown, N.Y.: James Fuller

Stockbridge: Emily Boino

Tyringham: Kyle DeSantis

Whitingham, Vt.: Brittany Condon

Williamstown: Maryblessing Nnodim

For more information about BCC Allied Health and Nursing programs, call the Admissions Office at 413-236-1630.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.