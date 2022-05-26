The 53rd pinning ceremony of Berkshire Community College’s associate degree in nursing program was celebrated May 24 in the College’s Robert Boland Theatre in the Koussevitzky Arts Center.
Susan Gazzillo, administrative director for Cancer and Infusion Services, Berkshire Health Systems, addressed the students.
The pinning ceremony is a time-honored nursing school tradition, dating back before the turn of the 20th century. The ceremony marks the passage of student nurse role to practice role.
The ceremony, sponsored by BCC’s Student Nurse Organization, honored the following graduates:
Becket: Bridget McCarty
Canaan, Conn: Kaitlynn Huften
Cheshire: Amber Lesure
Dalton: Samantha Miller, Theresa Quagliano, Deborah Stokes
Florida: Katelyn Furlon, Erynn Gleason
Great Barrington: George Fiadjoe
Housatonic: Heather Corcoran
Lee: Cassidy Crawford
North Adams: Caleb Appleton, Kathy Languirand, Bethani Rodriguez, Ronald Sage, Whitney Stengl, Jacqueline Tessier, Craig Williams
Otis: Brittany Kergaravat
Peru: Cassidy Brewer, Kristin Burke
Pittsfield: Barbara Addy-Ocran, Irma Brouillard, Lindsay Curry, Allina DiNicola, Alyssa Dunham, Stacey Ellery, Hannah Gold, Sarah Goodrich, Rhianna Graham, Brittany Isabelle, Meagan Jones, Diana Leibinger, Mikki Lennon, Heather Marsh, Katherine Morton, Genavieve Quetti, Nataliia Riva, Ernestina Sackey, Meagan Sheridan, Kelsey Stimpson, Amanda Wass, Melissa Williams, Jessica Zerbato
Sandisfield: Emily Deming
Southfield: Kylie Ruane
Springfield: Shameka Hackman, Xiomara Serrano-Guzman
Stephentown, N.Y.: James Fuller
Stockbridge: Emily Boino
Tyringham: Kyle DeSantis
Whitingham, Vt.: Brittany Condon
Williamstown: Maryblessing Nnodim
For more information about BCC Allied Health and Nursing programs, call the Admissions Office at 413-236-1630.