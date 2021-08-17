Berkshire Community College invites all interested in applying for the fall semester to attend two registration days from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Aug. 21 and 28. The sessions will be held on campus, where students can walk in without an appointment and be instantly accepted to the College after applying.
Academic advisors and financial aid counselors will be available to help guide students through the process. Participants are also invited to visit berkshirecc.edu/financialaid for a link for the One Stop virtual window for questions and answers.
Students should enter BCC through the new Welcome Center in the Susan B. Anthony building. Masks are required in all indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.
The fall 2021 semester begins Tuesday, Sept. 7.