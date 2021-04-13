Berkshire Community College will hold a virtual open house at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, followed by a financial aid session at 5 p.m.
Prospective students will get the opportunity to meet BCC faculty and staff and learn about the admissions process from the comfort of their home.
After the open house, attendees can get help filling out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form, or they can explore the fall 2021 course schedule with an academic advisor.
All participants will receive a free gift card to local lunch spots, a discount at the BCC Bookstore, and a chance to win BCC swag. A second open house will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8.
To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse or call 413-236–1630.