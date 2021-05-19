Berkshire Community College invites prospective students to its next series of free virtual general information sessions being held at 5 p.m. Wednesdays, May 26 and June 9, and noon Thursday, June 17.
The 30-minute sessions, presented by admissions counselors on Zoom, are designed to familiarize prospective students with the application and registration process.
For more information and to register, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse for a list of registration links, or contact the Admissions Office at 413-236-1636.