Berkshire Community College will offer three virtual information sessions for students interested or enrolled in the Fall 2022 Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program. Completing an information session is mandatory for all ADN students.
One-hour Zoom sessions will be held at noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/nursinginfo and scroll down to the Nursing Program Virtual Info Sessions for a list of Zoom links.
The deadline for application to the fall 2022 ADN program is Tuesday, Feb. 1.