Berkshire Community College will hold its first Spanish-language scholarship information session in conjunction with the BCC Financial Aid Office at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.
For students who are ineligible for financial aid, scholarships can be the only source of funding for higher education. Applying for scholarships can be even more challenging for students for whom English is not their first language.
This session is designed primarily for the parents/guardians of incoming students, as the students must have at least reasonable proficiency in English to succeed in their coursework. The session aims to mitigate application issues due to a language barrier. All applications must be completed in English.
To register for the free virtual event, visit berkshirecc.edu/spanishscholarship or call 413-236-1638.