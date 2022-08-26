Berkshire Community College invites current students and members of the community to become tutors in all subject areas, with a particular need for biology and chemistry tutors.
Those interested in tutoring may be current BCC students who have earned a grade of B or higher in the courses they plan to tutor, or they may be community figures with study or experience in the field.
Retirees and graduate students are welcome to apply. Tutors are paid per hour, and schedules are flexible.
Tutoring services at BCC are offered free of charge to all registered students. In-person, remote and small-group tutoring are available for most courses.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Zoom sessions may be scheduled online. Success Skills Strategies Workshops are also available upon request, and math drop-in help sessions are available during the fall and spring semesters.
Information: berkshirecc.edu/tutor, tutorial@berkshirecc.edu or 413-236-1650.