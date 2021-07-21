Berkshire Community College invites prospective students to its next series of free virtual information sessions.
General information sessions are slated at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4; noon Thursday, Aug. 19; and noon Saturday, Aug. 21.
The 30-minute sessions, presented by admissions counselors on Zoom, are designed to familiarize prospective students with the application and registration process.
Information sessions for those interested in pursuing or continuing a nursing career will take place Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Associate's Degree in Nursing (ADN) sessions begin at noon and 5 p.m., and Educational Mobility (PN to AND) begin at 1 and 6 p.m.
To register for either an admissions or a nursing session, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse for a list of registration links. For more information, contact the Admissions Office at 413-236-1636.