Berkshire Community College invites prospective students to its next series of  free virtual information sessions.

General information sessions are slated at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4; noon Thursday, Aug. 19; and noon Saturday,  Aug. 21.

The 30-minute sessions, presented by admissions counselors on Zoom, are designed to familiarize prospective students with the application and registration process. 

Information sessions for those interested in pursuing or continuing a nursing career will take place Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Associate's Degree in Nursing (ADN) sessions begin at noon and 5 p.m., and Educational Mobility (PN to AND) begin at 1 and 6 p.m.

To register for either an admissions or a nursing session, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse for a list of registration links. For more information, contact the Admissions Office at 413-236-1636.

