Learn how easy it is to apply to Berkshire Community College at one of three free virtual information sessions being held in June.

The 30-minute info sessions will be presented by admissions counselors at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 1; noon Tuesday, June 21; and 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23, via Zoom. The sessions are designed to familiarize prospective students with the application and registration process.

To register for a session, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse. For more information, contact the Admissions Office at 413-236-1636.

