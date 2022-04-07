Berkshire Community College will hold a virtual information session about its new Cannabis Industry Certificate program at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, via Zoom. To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/cannabis-info.
The Cannabis Industry Certificate is designed to provide students with applicable skills and knowledge to work professionally in the areas of cannabis cultivation, processing, preparation, retail, and outreach. Courses in the program include business, communication, biopsychology and botany, along with an onsite industry practicum.
Students must be least 21 years of age at the time of enrollment.
For more information about BCC’s certificate program, visit berkshirecc.edu or call 413-236-1630.