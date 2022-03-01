Berkshire Community College's Education Department will hold a virtual information session for future educators at 6 p.m. Monday, March 7. The free one-hour session provides an opportunity for prospective students to meet education faculty members, ask questions and get started on a pathway to teaching.
The session includes a program overview of various early childhood and elementary education programs offered at BCC, grant opportunities, admissions and financial aid tips, and a question and answer session with faculty and current education students.
To register for the event, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse and scroll to Program Information Sessions. Click on the registration link to sign up for the session, which will be held via Zoom.