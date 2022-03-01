Berkshire Community College's Education Department will hold a virtual information session for future educators at 6 p.m. Monday, March 7. The free one-hour session provides an opportunity for prospective students to meet education faculty members, ask questions and get started on a pathway to teaching.

The session includes a program overview of various early childhood and elementary education programs offered at BCC, grant opportunities, admissions and financial aid tips, and a question and answer session with faculty and current education students.

To register for the event, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse and scroll to Program Information Sessions. Click on the registration link to sign up for the session, which will be held via Zoom.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.