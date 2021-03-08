Berkshire Community College is offering a virtual Fine & Performing Arts information session at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11.
Prospective students can learn more about the Fine & Performing Arts program, including the admissions process and financial aid process/due dates, and chat with faculty about the music, theater or visual arts options offered at BCC.
For more information, or to register for this information session, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse and scroll to the bottom of the page, or contact Admissions at 413-236-1630.