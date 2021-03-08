Berkshire Community College is offering a virtual Fine & Performing Arts information session at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11.

Prospective students can learn more about the Fine & Performing Arts program, including the admissions process and financial aid process/due dates, and chat with faculty about the music, theater or visual arts options offered at BCC.

For more information, or to register for this information session, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse and scroll to the bottom of the page, or contact Admissions at 413-236-1630.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.