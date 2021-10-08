Berkshire Community College announces a deadline of Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, to apply to its associate degree in nursing program for the fall 2022 semester. Admissions into the nursing program are based on space availability and follow a competitive process.
The BCC nursing program, which is approved by the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, is a sequence of lectures, skills training, laboratory and clinical courses.
Graduates are eligible to take the licensing examination to become registered nurses.
Visit berkshirecc.edu/nursing to learn more and schedule a 30-minute informational session with Eleanore Velez, coordinator of BCC's Multicultural Center. Velez can also be reached at 413-236–1636.