Berkshire Community College announces a deadline of Monday, Jan. 3, for all returning students attending in-person classes to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and show proof of vaccination status.
New students accepted after Jan. 3 must provide vaccination information within the admission process and be fully vaccinated by the beginning of classes on Jan. 24.
BCC is one of 15 community colleges in the Commonwealth, all of which now require vaccinations to attend spring semester classes.
BCC defines “in person” as taking courses with any on-campus component or visiting campus facilities such as the library, computer lab, athletic facilities, or other student services.
With three vaccines available — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — those who plan to be on campus should note the following timetables in order to meet the Jan. 3 requirement:
Moderna: The last day to receive the first dose is Monday, Nov. 22; last day for the second dose is Monday, Dec. 20.
Pfizer: The last day to receive the first dose is Monday, Nov. 29; last day for the second dose is Monday, Dec. 20.
Johnson & Johnson: The last day to receive the single-shot vaccine is Monday, Dec. 20.
To show proof of vaccination, students and employees can either upload their vaccination cards online through a secure form or provide a hard copy to the Student Engagement Office or the Human Resources Office (for employees). For complete information, visit berkshirecc.edu/covid.
To find a vaccination site, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org/locations.