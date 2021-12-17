Berkshire Community College will kick off the new year with two free virtual general information sessions at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, and at noon Thursday, Jan. 20.
The 30-minute sessions, presented by admissions counselors on Zoom, are designed to familiarize prospective students with the application and registration process.
To register for an information session, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse for a list of registration links. For more information, contact the Admissions Office at 413-236-1636.