Berkshire Community College will offer three virtual general information sessions in May: 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4; noon Thursday, May 20; and 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. The 30-minute sessions, presented by admissions counselors on Zoom, are designed to familiarize prospective students with the application and registration process.
In addition, three sessions for those interested in pursuing or continuing a nursing career will take place on Wednesday, May 26: 5 p.m. for practical nursing certificate; 6 p.m. for associate degree in nursing; and 7 p.m. for educational mobility, PN to ADN.
To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse. For more information, contact the Admissions Office at 413-236-1636.