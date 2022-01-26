Learn how easy it is to apply to Berkshire Community College at one of three free virtual information sessions to be held in the month of February.

The 30-minute sessions are scheduled at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2; noon Thursday, Feb. 17; and noon Saturday, Feb. 19.

Presented by admissions counselors on Zoom, the sessions are designed to familiarize prospective students with the application and registration process.

To register for a session, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse. Information: Admissions Office at 413-236-1636.

