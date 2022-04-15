High school students are invited to get a jump on their college careers by attending Berkshire Community College’s Early College Program virtual open house from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23.

Dual Enrollment Coach Kiara Badillo will present an overview of the program, followed by breakout sessions on how to register for college classes while in high school, academic advising opportunities, student support systems and admissions. A question and answer session will conclude the event.

Visit berkshirecc.edu/early-college for more information and to register. Registrants will be emailed a Zoom link.

