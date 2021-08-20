Berkshire Community College will hold its final mandatory nursing information session at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, for students ready to enroll in the spring 2022 Associate’s Degree in Nursing cohort.
Visit berkshirecc.edu/nursinginfo to register. The deadline to submit a complete matriculation form is Wednesday, Sept. 1.
BCC also offers an LPN to ADN Bridge program, which is part of the college’s Educational Mobility initiative. This opportunity is designed to help students who have completed their Practical Nursing Certificate join the Associate Degree in Nursing program with relative ease. The deadline for the spring 2022 Bridge cohort is Monday, Nov. 1.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Eleanore Velez at evelez@berkshirecc.edu or 413-236-1636.