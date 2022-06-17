Berkshire Community College announces a full slate of orientation sessions for new students, including in-person and virtual events, over the summer months.
In-person orientation and registration sessions will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, June 28 and Aug. 9. An interactive tour and a boxed lunch are included, and the session concludes with academic advising and course registration. Space is limited and registration is required at berkshirecc.edu/orientation.
New Student College Success Sessions are designed to offer new students useful resources to ensure readiness for their first day of classes. These shorter sessions include interactive tours and are offered both in-person and online via Zoom.
In-person sessions will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 22; 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 21; noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10; and 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 1.
Virtual sessions will be offered from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Space is limited and registration is required for all sessions at berkshirecc.edu/orientation.
For more information, contact Tina Schettini, Student Activities coordinator, at tschetti@berkshirecc.edu or 413-236-1603.