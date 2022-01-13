Berkshire Community College invites all interested in applying for the spring semester to attend a free registration day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 22.
Prospective students can walk in without an appointment and be instantly accepted to the college after applying. The spring 2022 semester begins Monday, Jan. 24.
Academic advisors and financial aid counselors will be available to help guide students through the process. Participants are also invited to join the One Stop virtual window for questions and answers at berkshirecc.edu/financialaid.
Participants should enter through the Welcome Center in the Susan B. Anthony building. Masks are required for all visitors regardless of vaccination status.